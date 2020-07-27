Arizona agriculture officials speak out as Arizonans receive unsolicited seeds from China

article

State agriculture officials in Arizona are asking people not to throw away unsolicited packages of seeds that they may have received from China.

Recently, reports have surfaced of people receiving unsolicited packages containing seeds. Officials say the packages were sent by mail and some have Chinese writing on them.

On July 25, police in the Southeastern Arizona town of Doug posted a photo, taken by a resident in the area, that shows the seeds.

The photo shows a package with seeds inside a ziplock bag, and the package appears to have originated from the Southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, which borders the former British colony of Hong Kong.

Officials have asked people not to plant the seeds, as they could be invasive species and can wreak havoc on the environment.

In a statement released July 27, officials with the Arizona Department of Agriculture, people who received such packages in Arizona should drop off the packages to their Plant Services Division office in three cities.

Phoenix: 1688 W. Adams

Tucson: 400 W, Congress, Ste. 124

Yuma: 1931 S. Arizona Avenue, Suite 4

