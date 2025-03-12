Arizona bill looks to expand mandated reporter guidance in schools

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
14
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Gila River Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, New River Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Central Phoenix, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Southeast Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MDT until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts

Arizona bill looks to expand mandated reporter guidance in schools

By
Published  March 12, 2025 5:37pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona SB 1437 aims to protect students when abuse happens

The Brief

    • SB 1437 aims to protect kids in schools by expanding who's a mandated reporter when it comes to abuse.
    • The bill also lays out the next steps after a mandated reporter is informed of abuse.

PHOENIX - A new bill is going through the Arizona Capitol that would crack down on child abuse cases in schools.

What we know:

It would clarify who's a mandated reporter, and provide guidance on the proper next steps.

SB 1437 would make substitute teachers and school board members mandatory reporters, require student victims to be interviewed by specially trained interviewers, and expand whistleblower protections.

Additionally, it would clarify that mandated reporters must report allegations to a law enforcement agency, and school resource officers would not count.

What they're saying:

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell supports the bill.

She says her office has noticed a disturbing pattern, saying schools are not properly handling abuse cases and that far too many inquiries end sooner than they should.

"The way it stands right now, we at the Maricopa County Attorney's Office are learning of cases where a child will report the abuse to a school personnel, and the administrator or someone at the school will interview the child, or direct someone to interview the child, or tell a school resource officer, but it will end there," Mitchell said.

Some teachers tell their principals instead of police, and principals interview student victims.

"Sadly, what I have seen is that some school administrators are attempting to handle these cases on their own, at times sweeping these offenses under the rug, unknowingly or knowingly," said Arizona Senator Carine Werner.

She says her bill will change that by providing a framework of how and when abuse allegations should be reported.

"The school staff member to whom the child disclosed must be the one that makes the report. You cannot pass along the duty to report by telling a boss. You cannot pass off the duty to report by reporting it, for example, to the principal," Mitchell said.

Big picture view:

Bridget Vega is a community advocate who has worked with these victims and wants them to know they're aware of reporting issues.

‘Know that you are not alone’

"We’ve seen so many flaws where things were being swept under the rug, or they weren’t following the proper protocol," she said. "Know that you are not alone. They cannot take your voice. If you need anything, we are here for you. We see you, we love you and we stand by you."

What's next:

If passed, this bill would apply to all schools, public and private.

The Source

  • March 12 press conference on SB 1437

Crime and Public SafetyEducationArizonaNews