Arizona bill looks to expand mandated reporter guidance in schools

The Brief SB 1437 aims to protect kids in schools by expanding who's a mandated reporter when it comes to abuse. The bill also lays out the next steps after a mandated reporter is informed of abuse.



A new bill is going through the Arizona Capitol that would crack down on child abuse cases in schools.

What we know:

It would clarify who's a mandated reporter, and provide guidance on the proper next steps.

SB 1437 would make substitute teachers and school board members mandatory reporters, require student victims to be interviewed by specially trained interviewers, and expand whistleblower protections.

Additionally, it would clarify that mandated reporters must report allegations to a law enforcement agency, and school resource officers would not count.

What they're saying:

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell supports the bill.

She says her office has noticed a disturbing pattern, saying schools are not properly handling abuse cases and that far too many inquiries end sooner than they should.

"The way it stands right now, we at the Maricopa County Attorney's Office are learning of cases where a child will report the abuse to a school personnel, and the administrator or someone at the school will interview the child, or direct someone to interview the child, or tell a school resource officer, but it will end there," Mitchell said.

Some teachers tell their principals instead of police, and principals interview student victims.

"Sadly, what I have seen is that some school administrators are attempting to handle these cases on their own, at times sweeping these offenses under the rug, unknowingly or knowingly," said Arizona Senator Carine Werner.

She says her bill will change that by providing a framework of how and when abuse allegations should be reported.

"The school staff member to whom the child disclosed must be the one that makes the report. You cannot pass along the duty to report by telling a boss. You cannot pass off the duty to report by reporting it, for example, to the principal," Mitchell said.

Big picture view:

Bridget Vega is a community advocate who has worked with these victims and wants them to know they're aware of reporting issues.

‘Know that you are not alone’

"We’ve seen so many flaws where things were being swept under the rug, or they weren’t following the proper protocol," she said. "Know that you are not alone. They cannot take your voice. If you need anything, we are here for you. We see you, we love you and we stand by you."

What's next:

If passed, this bill would apply to all schools, public and private.