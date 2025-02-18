Expand / Collapse search

Arizona bill would allow local authorities to target drones at border

Published  February 18, 2025 6:51am MST
U.S. Border Security
Arizona law enforcement are hoping to ramp up the fight against drug cartels, and a bill at the Arizona State Legislature could help them with that fight.

The Brief

    • House Bill 2733 would allow local authorities to shoot down drones carrying drugs into Arizona.
    • Right now, it's unlawful for local law enforcement to target drones.
    • Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes supports the bill.

PHOENIX - Arizona authorities are hoping to ramp up the fight against drug cartels.

This time, they're targeting drones transporting narcotics at the border.

What we know:

House Bill 2733 would allow local law enforcement to shoot down drones potentially carrying narcotics into Arizona.

Right now, it's unlawful for police to target drones, with the responsibility falling on federal authorities.

By the numbers:

Last year, nearly 1,500 Arizonans died from opioid-related overdoses. Many of them came from fentanyl supplied by cartels.

What they're saying:

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes supports the measure, saying the law would be used for border operations and not for civilian-owned drones.

"This legislation is needed to either allow them to disable the drones, using what are called drone hammers, or frankly blow them out of the sky with guns," Mayes said during a news conference on Feb 17.

Intercepting drug smuggling drones at Arizona border

Attorney General Kris Mayes and other Arizona leaders held a news conference on Feb. 17 to discuss HB2733, which would provide immunity to law enforcement when intercepting drones engaged in drug smuggling and other crimes near the southern border.

Big picture view:

Mayes added that this would happen in desert areas where disabling or shooting down a drone would be less likely to result in injuries. She also said her office will work with the Federal Aviation Administration to combat the drones.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a news conference held by Arizona officials on Feb. 17, and information on House Bill 2733 posted to the Arizona State Legislature's website.

