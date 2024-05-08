Arizona Broadway Theater provides summer camp options for kids

For parents looking for something for their kids to do this summer, the Arizona Broadway Theater in Peoria has a few options.

Nine-year-old Harlie described her experience at the Academy for Young Performers at the theater's summer camp, a place where kids can learn all the different aspects of theater.

"I love the summer camp because, for one, theater is the biggest teamwork sport ever and meeting all these people is just amazing and gives me so many new friends that love to do what you like to do," she said.

"I love singing and costumes because when I'm in costume and I really feel like I'm in the world, I feel like that and singing. I just love using my voice a lot."

The camp offers one-week and two-week options.

What will kids be learning at the camp?

Kids will learn a different play at each camp and then perform it in front of family and friends.

"We come, we do some warm-up games, some ice-breaker games and then we kind of just get right down to business," education director Stephen Hohendorf said. "We learn choreography and music and the harmonies and all the blocking and, of course, we practice, practice, practice."

Campers also learn about costumes, set design and production. The camp is open to beginners, seasoned actors and most importantly, all kids aged 7-16 can sign up.

"When I was doing my part for my Willy Wonka play, I was nervous at first and then I just got back up and started doing my play," eight-year-old Diego said.

It was his first time at summer camp and he's looking forward to many more.

The first camp starts on June 8th and is a production of Finding Nemo.

The Little Mermaid Jr, Spongebob and James and the Giant Peach are the other productions running through the camps this summer.