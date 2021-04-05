Arizona business leaders voice concern over proposed election laws

Arizona business leaders took aim at various bills in the state’s legislature that would change parts of Arizona’s election system.

The Greater Phoenix Leadership group penned an opinion piece blasting SB 1485, SB 1593, and SB 1713, all bills that would make changes to early voting lists and ballots.

"The system is not broken," says Local First Arizona founder Kimber Lanning, being one of more than 40 to sign on to the statement.

"For years, Arizona has had early voting. We’ve never had a problem before. This has nothing to with being pressured. This has nothing to do with being woke. This is about our Democracy," Lanning said.

Another big name on the statement is Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

This comes after business and government showdowns in other states including Georgia, where Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game and amateur draft following a new voting law there.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp slammed the sports league.

"Major League Baseball caved to fear and lies from liberal activists. They ignored the facts of our new election integrity law," Kemp said.