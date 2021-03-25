Arizona congressman wants VA to strip benefits from veterans involved in U.S. Capitol riot

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
5
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Arizona congressman wants VA to strip benefits from veterans involved in U.S. Capitol riot

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Capitol Riot
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona Democratic congressman recounts chaos during deadly U.S. Capitol riot

Ruben Gallego says he never thought his Marine Corps combat training would have to be used within the chambers of Congress.

PHOENIX - Arizona congressman Ruben Gallego wants the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs to strip benefits from any service member or veteran who participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"Any veteran, retiree, or servicemember who attacked the Capitol on January 6 should be stripped of all veterans’ benefits," the Democratic representative wrote on Twitter on March 19. "They simply don’t deserve them."

It was followed by a letter Gallego sent requesting VA Secretary Denis McDonough to work with Attorney General Merrick Garland to identify the riot participants.

Gallego said he believed that the U.S. Veterans Affairs Code justifies the withdrawal of benefits.

"This situation is unjust," Gallego wrote in the letter to McDonough. "Any veteran or servicemember who stormed the Capitol on January 6th forfeited their moral entitlement to privileged benefits at the expense of the people of the United States."

Continued Coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.