Arizona corrections officer arrested, accused of punching inmate

A southern Arizona corrections officer who allegedly punched an inmate in the face has been arrested.

The incident happened at 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Pima County Adult Detention Center.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says an inmate was not cooperating while being booked in the holding area.

"During this incident, Corrections Officer (C.O.) Ayden Escarrega struck the inmate several times in the face while the inmate was on the floor, resulting in minor injuries," PCSD said.

The inmate was not identified.

On Sept. 4, Escarrega was arrested. He was booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault.

Escarrega has been placed on administrative leave amid the investigation.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Pima County Sheriff's Department in a news release.

Map of where the incident happened