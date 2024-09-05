Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Superior, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Yuma County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Northwest Pinal County, Gila River Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, West Pinal County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Parker Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Yuma County, East Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona corrections officer arrested, accused of punching inmate

By
Updated  September 5, 2024 11:31am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. - A southern Arizona corrections officer who allegedly punched an inmate in the face has been arrested.

The incident happened at 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Pima County Adult Detention Center.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says an inmate was not cooperating while being booked in the holding area.

"During this incident, Corrections Officer (C.O.) Ayden Escarrega struck the inmate several times in the face while the inmate was on the floor, resulting in minor injuries," PCSD said.

The inmate was not identified.

On Sept. 4, Escarrega was arrested. He was booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault.

Escarrega has been placed on administrative leave amid the investigation.

Map of where the incident happened