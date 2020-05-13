Arizona death toll from coronavirus outbreak nears 600

State officials report that Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak is nearing 600 with an additional 32 deaths reported statewide.

The Department of Health Services reported 594 deaths as of Wednesday with 12,176 positive cases, up 440 from Tuesday, with nearly 166,000 people tested.

The actual number of people infected is likely much higher because many with mild symptoms don’t seek testing and many who did were turned away for months because of a supply shortage.

RELATED: Navajo Nation extends emergency declaration until June 7

Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday he’ll let gyms and public swimming pools reopen and will allow his stay-at-home order to expire Friday as he continues easing restrictions imposed to slow the outbreak.

Ducey said lifting his stay-home order is safe because of a declining rate of cases, though it would be expected to decline since Arizona opened testing to people who aren’t showing symptoms. He also cited sufficient hospital capacity and growing abilities to test people and trace their contacts.

"This is not a green light to speed. This is a green light to proceed, and we're going to proceed with caution," Gov. Ducey said during a Tuesday news conference.

Advertisement

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED: