Arizona doctors urge people to get flu vaccine

Although flu season doesn't usually peak for another few months, Arizona doctors are urging people to get their flu shots now.

"We want every American over the age of 6 months to get a flu vaccine," said Natasha Bhuyan, a family physician at One Medical in Phoenix.

Bhuyan says with the flu and COVID-19 converging, it could mean overloaded ERs and hospitals.

"We're telling people this season, because of the overlap with covid, it's critical that people get vaccinated now," Bhuyan said.

Health officials are so concerned with people getting vaccinated this year, One Medical - a membership-based provider - is offering people a free 30-day trial for people to get their flu shots and get tested for COVID.

"One of the biggest myths about the flu shot I hear is that the flu vaccine will give you the flu," Bhuyan said. "The flu vaccine will not give you the flu -- the vaccine that we carry is a dead virus, so that means it's not able to give you the flu."

Bhuyan says above all, if you have any health concerns, it's best to see your doctor.

"With this flu season, one of the dangers is the symptoms of flu are very similar to the symptoms of COVID, so people have a cough, fever, shortness of breath -- so we need to be able to distinguish, 'Do they have the flu or do they have COVID?'" Bhuyan said.

