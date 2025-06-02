Arizona dog's rattlesnake bite offers lessons in pet safety

The Brief Murphy, a 12-year-old chihuahua, was bitten by a rattlesnake in the yard of his Gold Canyon home. He's recovering after being rushed to Arizona Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Center. The incident highlights how to keep your pet safe as rattlesnakes are out and about in Arizona.



Animal officials are warning about a spike in rattlesnake bites in dogs.

What we know:

Murphy the dog was recently treated by the Arizona Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Center.

The 12-year-old chihuahua was in his backyard in Gold Canyon when he was bitten by a rattler.

Murphy's owner says his face immediately began to swell, so he rushed him to the care center where he was hospitalized.

Murphy

What you can do:

If your dog is bitten by a rattlesnake, officials say to take them immediately to your vet as snake bites can be deadly.

Click here to learn more about rattlesnake bites and how to take precautions.

