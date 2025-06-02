Arizona dog's rattlesnake bite offers lessons in pet safety
Animal officials are warning about a spike in rattlesnake bites in dogs.
What we know:
Murphy the dog was recently treated by the Arizona Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Center.
The 12-year-old chihuahua was in his backyard in Gold Canyon when he was bitten by a rattler.
Murphy's owner says his face immediately began to swell, so he rushed him to the care center where he was hospitalized.
Murphy
What you can do:
If your dog is bitten by a rattlesnake, officials say to take them immediately to your vet as snake bites can be deadly.
Click here to learn more about rattlesnake bites and how to take precautions.