Arizona dog's rattlesnake bite offers lessons in pet safety

By
Published  June 2, 2025 4:32pm MST
Wild Nature
FOX 10 Phoenix
Dog's rattlesnake bite underscores pet safety tips

The Brief

    • Murphy, a 12-year-old chihuahua, was bitten by a rattlesnake in the yard of his Gold Canyon home.
    • He's recovering after being rushed to Arizona Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Center.
    • The incident highlights how to keep your pet safe as rattlesnakes are out and about in Arizona.

Animal officials are warning about a spike in rattlesnake bites in dogs.

What we know:

Murphy the dog was recently treated by the Arizona Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Center.

The 12-year-old chihuahua was in his backyard in Gold Canyon when he was bitten by a rattler.

Murphy's owner says his face immediately began to swell, so he rushed him to the care center where he was hospitalized.

Murphy

What you can do:

If your dog is bitten by a rattlesnake, officials say to take them immediately to your vet as snake bites can be deadly.

Click here to learn more about rattlesnake bites and how to take precautions.

The Source

  • Arizona Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Center

