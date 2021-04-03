Expand / Collapse search
Arizona DPS: 5 dead in wrong-way crash near Morristown

By FOX 10 Staff and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Five dead in wrong-way crash on US 60 near Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Ariz. - Five people died in a wrong-way crash on the US-60 near Morristown, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on April 2 when a white 2005 Nissan Titan pickup truck that was reportedly traveling without headlights eastbound in the westbound lanes along US 60 near milepost 123 crashed head-on into a silver 2020 Chevrolet SUV.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to catch fire.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 37-year-old Michael Glen Sytsma of Cave Creek, died in the crash.

Four people riding inside the SUV were also killed in the crash. Investigators say all four victims were unidentifiable due to the fire. The medical examiner will work to positively identify the victims.

Toxicology will also be completed to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.

The lanes were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Morristown is located 50 miles northwest of Phoenix and is around 15 minutes from Wickenburg.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

