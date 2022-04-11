Expand / Collapse search
First Arizona educator inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame

By
Published 
Updated 7:21PM
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

First Arizona educator inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame

PHOENIX - A Phoenix-area teacher has been inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, and he's making history for the state.

Kareem Neal from Maryvale High School is the first Arizona teacher to get this honor and the special education teacher says he is absolutely honored to get this award.

"I have a message for this gentleman if he happens to be there today. This is the color photo of Kareem Neal that will be hanging in the National Teachers Hall of Fame," said Carol Strickland, executive director of National Teachers Hall of Fame.

He earned this honor because of his dedication to his students.

"Students say they have been inspired to do things they never believed they could do – simply because of you," Strickland said about Neal.

Neal says he's passionate about what he does each day.

"I have been doing it a long time. I am passionate about the job," he said.

Neal says oftentimes, teachers don't get the big payday or thanks, like other careers get, so he says this recognition means the world to him and other teachers.

"I know how special it is to have this massive honor bestowed upon me because we are not in a field where that happens. We are not in a field celebrated in that way very often, so I know it is special," Neal said.

He's been teaching for nearly 30 years and has also won other awards, including Phoenix Union High School District's Teacher of the Year.

Image 1 of 3

 

