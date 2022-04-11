Phoenix Denny's employee being celebrated for decades of hard work and smiles

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
13
High Wind Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Dripping Springs

Phoenix Denny's employee being celebrated for decades of hard work and smiles

By
Published 
Updated 5:04PM
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Denny's employee being celebrated for decades of hard work and smiles

PHOENIX - A Phoenix Denny's busboy, and much more, is celebrating 44 years with the restaurant.

Barney is developmentally disabled and has worked at the location on Camelback Road and 7th Street for the majority of his life, and now, the restaurant wants to honor him.

He's in his 70s, and he's a workhorse. He could hardly be pulled away for an interview because he wanted to get back to his work.

This wasn't a surprise to his fellow employees or his boss.

If you've dined at the Denny's location within the last 40 years, you've seen Barney.

He cleans up the dishes and wipes down the tables all while saying hello to the customers. He's doing a lot more than just keeping the restaurant sparkling clean, his boss says, "His whole attitude and demeanor is becoming infectious."

Joe Wood has been his boss for the last 14 years. He says his presence and his work ethic are things everyone, employees and customers, can see.

"He is literally the best employee I have ever had," Wood said. He's always on time, never misses a day and never wants to stop working.

"When you see someone with those kind of challenges and as hard as they work, it becomes harder for people to make excuses," Wood said. "Barney is a role model for developmentally and intellectually disabled."

Not only have coworkers fallen in love with Barney, but customers, too. Some have come in for the last several decades just to see him, with the food as a bonus.

Barney says he loves his job and the reason why he says, is the "nice people."

The restaurant is celebrating Barney's 44th anniversary with a party at Denny's on April 20. The proceeds go toward Lura Turner Homes, serving adults with disabilities, and will help with Barney's expenses.

More heartwarming stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: