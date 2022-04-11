Phoenix Denny's employee being celebrated for decades of hard work and smiles

A Phoenix Denny's busboy, and much more, is celebrating 44 years with the restaurant.

Barney is developmentally disabled and has worked at the location on Camelback Road and 7th Street for the majority of his life, and now, the restaurant wants to honor him.

He's in his 70s, and he's a workhorse. He could hardly be pulled away for an interview because he wanted to get back to his work.

This wasn't a surprise to his fellow employees or his boss.

If you've dined at the Denny's location within the last 40 years, you've seen Barney.

He cleans up the dishes and wipes down the tables all while saying hello to the customers. He's doing a lot more than just keeping the restaurant sparkling clean, his boss says, "His whole attitude and demeanor is becoming infectious."

Joe Wood has been his boss for the last 14 years. He says his presence and his work ethic are things everyone, employees and customers, can see.

"He is literally the best employee I have ever had," Wood said. He's always on time, never misses a day and never wants to stop working.

"When you see someone with those kind of challenges and as hard as they work, it becomes harder for people to make excuses," Wood said. "Barney is a role model for developmentally and intellectually disabled."

Not only have coworkers fallen in love with Barney, but customers, too. Some have come in for the last several decades just to see him, with the food as a bonus.

Barney says he loves his job and the reason why he says, is the "nice people."

The restaurant is celebrating Barney's 44th anniversary with a party at Denny's on April 20. The proceeds go toward Lura Turner Homes, serving adults with disabilities, and will help with Barney's expenses.

