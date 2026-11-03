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Arizona election results; Tragedy on the Salt River | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published November 3, 2026 6:57 PM MST
Published November 3, 2026 6:57 PM MST

PHOENIX - From the latest election results to a search along the Salt River that came to a tragic end, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

1. Election results as they come in

Today is Election Day in Arizona, and we're following the latest news as each county finishes counting ballots for governor, U.S. House, state House and Senate, local races, and more.

Get The Latest Numbers

2. Battle for U.S. Senate control comes down to a few races

3. Arizona's vote-counting procedure, explained

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Why does it take Arizona so long to count election results?
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Why does it take Arizona so long to count election results?

Going to bed expecting an official winner tonight? Think again. Arizona’s vote count is just getting started.

4. From FOX 10 Talks: Strategists have final debate before polls close

5. Sad news in search for missing couple

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Married couple found dead after floating down Salt River
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Married couple found dead after floating down Salt River

A husband and wife died over the weekend while floating down the lower Salt River in an inflatable kayak, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

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