Arizona election results; Tragedy on the Salt River | Nightly Roundup

From the latest election results to a search along the Salt River that came to a tragic end, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

1. Election results as they come in

Today is Election Day in Arizona, and we're following the latest news as each county finishes counting ballots for governor, U.S. House, state House and Senate, local races, and more.

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2. Battle for U.S. Senate control comes down to a few races

3. Arizona's vote-counting procedure, explained

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4. From FOX 10 Talks: Strategists have final debate before polls close

5. Sad news in search for missing couple