Arizona election theft suspect accused of stealing jewelry from Phoenix Art Museum

By
Published  July 4, 2024 6:44am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

AZ election theft suspect accused of stealing jewelry

PHOENIX - A man accused of stealing from a Phoenix election center and the state Senate has been tied to another alleged theft.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Walter Ringfield was captured on surveillance video stealing $9,500 worth of jewelry from mannequins at the Phoenix Art Museum on May 20 during a private event.

A police research analyst saw a television report on the election theft and recognized Ringfield from a bulletin about the museum theft.

Police say it appears Ringfield was wearing a pocket watch taken from the museum during one of the other thefts.

Walter Ringfield

Walter Ringfield

"Upon comparing known photographs of Walter Ringfield to the suspect in the Phoenix Art Museum theft case, he was positively identified as the suspect," court documents read.

Ringfield was arrested last month after he allegedly stole a security fob and keys from the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center.

Investigators said Ringfield was a temporary worker assigned to the ballot tabulation center. He worked with staff on the logic and accuracy testing of the machines.

Following his arrest, officials said it would cost nearly $20,000 to reprogram equipment at the election center because the fob was removed from the secured facility.

Map of the Phoenix Art Museum