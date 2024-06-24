Theft reported at Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center

Authorities are investigating a reported theft at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix.

The incident happened on the morning of June 21 after Maricopa County Elections says workers identified an item that was stolen from the ballot tabulation center the night before.

"The stolen item has been recovered but to ensure the integrity of Maricopa County Elections, election workers are reprogramming and re-conducting logic and accuracy testing of all equipment," officials said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

No further details have been released.

Voting ballot in Maricopa County (file)

Map of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center