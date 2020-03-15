Arizona families stuck on rerouted cruise, but cruise company will pay for added costs

Three Arizona families are making new arrangements after their Caribbean cruise wasn't allowed to disembark at their final destination.

Many cruise ships haven't been allowed to let guests disembark because they either had a guest test positive for COVID-19 or they were waiting for test results to come back.

That's where this family says they're confused because there were no cases on their ship. But they say they had to reroute because they couldn't go back to where their trip started.

For this group of 19 cruisers, a change of plans for the 7-day cruise in the Caribbean that originally set sail from Puerto Rico will cost them traveling another 1,000 miles.

However, they say Royal Caribbean is taking care of everything for guests including flights and hotel stays.

