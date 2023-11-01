Arizona family cherishes memories D-backs have given their family for decades

For the Vizcarra family, baseball is a family affair.

"Ever since the World Series in 2001, we just embraced the sport," Gerardo Vizcarra said. "This is our thing. We come to baseball games, we connect, it's cool."

The family from Tucson has been coming to Phoenix for D-backs games since the team's inception. They were at Chase Field when the Snakes won the World Series 22 years ago, sitting in the same stands again for game 5.

"Her and I can get on the phone after a game, because she lives in Scottsdale, we live in Tucson. After a game, we're talking about what happened, what could have happened, what could have been different, pitches that were missed," he said.

At game 5 on Wednesday, they've been reminiscing about the team's last World Series run when Gerardo waited in line overnight to get those World Series tickets.

"As soon as we found out that they made the World Series, a couple of my friends got together, we got some sleeping bags, some ice chests. We went and camped out. They started selling tickets around 9 in the morning," Gerardo said.

It's become a core memory for his oldest daughter Daniela.

"I was about 8 or 9 years old and I remember I had a headache because it was so loud and it was so crazy and the crowd was wild," she said. "It was one of my top baseball memories."

They're thankful this sport was the one to bring their family together.

"Just him being driven by his love for baseball made him want to do that and bring us all, so you know, I'm grateful that he brought me all those years ago," Daniela said.

Ultimately, the D-backs lost the World Series in game 5 to the Texas Rangers.