Arizona family desperate for answers after father's shooting death

In August, a man was shot and killed following an argument in a Phoenix area neighborhood. Months following the deadly shooting, the case remains unsolved, and the victim's family, including his two kids, are desperate for answers.

"To this day, it doesn't seem real," said one of Victor Garcia's son, Victor Jr. "Like, it feels like I'm gonna go home, and he will be there waiting for us."

"I lost my brother, my mom lost her son. He was the rock of the family," said Garcia's sister, Griselda Carrasco.

According to police officials, several people confronted Garcia in a neighborhood at 91st Avenue and Indian School Road on Aug. 28.

"He told us goodbye, said ‘I love you guys,’" said Victor. "I thought I would see him the next day. For me, it, like, took the life out of me. It took who I was. I'm still trying everyday to find myself back again"

As Thanksgiving approaches, Garcia's loved ones are hoping for closure.

"It's not gonna bring him back," said Carrasco. "It will help his kids to know that at least there is someone who is responsible for his death."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

