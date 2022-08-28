Multiple suspects wanted for murder of man at west Phoenix home

A group of unknown suspects shot and killed a man at a home near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road on Aug. 28, Phoenix police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at around 4 a.m. in an area just north of Indian School Road. They found the body of an unidentified man.

"When officers got to the scene, they learned that a group of people arrived at a home, confronted an adult male, and shot him," police said in a statement.

The suspects fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The scene of a deadly shooting at 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae.

