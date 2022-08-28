Woman suffers heat exhaustion on South Mountain, in extremely critical condition

A woman is fighting for her life after suffering heat exhaustion while hiking up South Mountain, fire crews said Sunday.

A 60-year-old woman had been hiking a trail just before 7 a.m. when her daughter noticed that she was suffering from heat illness.

The daughter called 911, and firefighters found the woman a half-mile up the trail with "an altered level of consciousness."

The hiker was loaded onto a big wheel and was eventually taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler fire crews all helped with the rescue.

Hiking safety tips

Avoid drinking the night before, or drinking coffee in the morning.

Wear the proper gear: footwear, hats, sunglasses

Bring a fully charged phone and hike with someone

Hydrate before, during and after a hike

Pick a cooler time of day

If you're hiking alone, tell someone where you're going

Know your limitations

Stay on the trail

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Take a Hike. Do it Right campaign: https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/hikeright

More heat resources: http://heataz.gov

Heat relief stations: https://www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/extreme-heat-relief

A woman is taken to an ambulance after experiencing heat exhaustion on South Mountain. (Phoenix Fire)

