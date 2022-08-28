Woman suffers heat exhaustion on South Mountain, in extremely critical condition
PHOENIX - A woman is fighting for her life after suffering heat exhaustion while hiking up South Mountain, fire crews said Sunday.
A 60-year-old woman had been hiking a trail just before 7 a.m. when her daughter noticed that she was suffering from heat illness.
The daughter called 911, and firefighters found the woman a half-mile up the trail with "an altered level of consciousness."
The hiker was loaded onto a big wheel and was eventually taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler fire crews all helped with the rescue.
Hiking safety tips
- Avoid drinking the night before, or drinking coffee in the morning.
- Wear the proper gear: footwear, hats, sunglasses
- Bring a fully charged phone and hike with someone
- Hydrate before, during and after a hike
- Pick a cooler time of day
- If you're hiking alone, tell someone where you're going
- Know your limitations
- Stay on the trail
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
A woman is taken to an ambulance after experiencing heat exhaustion on South Mountain. (Phoenix Fire)