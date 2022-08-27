Phoenix crash leaves a man dead, another seriously injured

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A man was killed in a crash involving a car and motorcycle Saturday evening, says the Phoenix Fire Department.

The crash happened at Central Avenue and Bell Road.

"When crews arrived on scene they found one sedan that rolled on its side with a motorcycle also involved in the collision. Reportedly one adult male patient did not survive his injuries and another adult male was treated and transported to a local hospital in critical condition as a trauma patient," says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

Details about what led up to the crash haven't been provided.

The name of the person who died hasn't been released, and it's not known if he was driving the car or motorcycle.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating, and Sgt. Vincent Cole says the entire intersection may be closed for hours during the investigation.

No further information is available.