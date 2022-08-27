Hiker found dead after separating from group that became dehydrated in Mohave County

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Search operation for a missing hiker in Mohave County who was found dead a day later. Photo: Mohave County Sheriff's Office

The search for missing and dehydrated hikers in Mohave County ended with three people rescued and a fourth person dead, said the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team on its Facebook Aug. 27.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, crews with Lake Havasu City Fire Department asked for the help of the sheriff's office to find four missing hikers. A 63-year-old woman, a 61-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

They went hiking at SARA Park and stopped because they didn't have enough water and were dehydrated.

"Lake Havasu City Fire responded to the scene, while search and rescue was activated. Lake Havasu City Fire had located three of the hikers who were severely dehydrated. The 63-year-old female and 27-year-old female were transported for immediate medical care. The 61-year-old male was transported back to the Command Post. After talking with the hikers, they indicated that a 31-year-old male had left them when they called 911, in search of the trailhead. At that time, he was showing signs of dehydration and fatigue and was believed to be heading back to the trailhead," the sheriff's office explained.

Crews hiked, biked, drove around and flew over the area where the man was believed to be missing from.

"Both Western Air Rescue (Kingman DPS Ranger) and Central Air Rescue (Phoenix DPS Ranger) helicopters searched from the air, as well as inserted and extracted search teams in the search area," the sheriff's office said.

The search continued overnight and into Saturday when authorities say the man was found dead off-trail in the desert.

Authorities say the group was visiting from out of town and wasn't familiar with the dangers of hiking in the heat.

The man hasn't been identified.