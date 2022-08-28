Toddler fighting for her life after Phoenix near-drowning incident

A toddler is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a pool in a Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a drowning call near 19th Avenue and Dunlap on Aug. 27 and found that a 2-year-old girl was being given CPR by a family member.

The girl, who stayed unresponsive, was hospitalized in life-threatening condition at a local pediatric hospital.

It is unclear how long the child was in the water.

