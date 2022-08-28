Triple shooting in south Phoenix leaves 2 dead, no arrests made

Two people are dead after a shooting broke out during a party in south Phoenix early Sunday morning, police confirmed.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near 27th Street and South Mountain just after 1:30 a.m. after residents reported hearing possible gunshots at a loud house party.

Police arrived to find dozens of cars parked in the area, with some blocking the street. That's when they started hearing gunshots from the backyard of the house.

Dozens of partygoers reportedly fled, and by the time officers were able to reach the backyard, they found that three men had been shot.

Two of the men died at the scene, and one was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No names were released.

No suspect information was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.