South Phoenix shooting, police chase ends with 4 people detained

Four people have been detained after a shooting led to a police chase in south Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 26th Street and South Mountain Avenue and had found a man who had been shot.

The victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say a car suspected to be involved in the shooting was seen speeding away from the crime scene.

The vehicle led officers on a short chase before crashing near 7th Avenue and Broadway.

All four people inside the car were detained. It's unknown if any of them were hurt.

No other information was released.

