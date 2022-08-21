South Phoenix shooting, police chase ends with 4 people detained
PHOENIX - Four people have been detained after a shooting led to a police chase in south Phoenix early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting call near 26th Street and South Mountain Avenue and had found a man who had been shot.
The victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police say a car suspected to be involved in the shooting was seen speeding away from the crime scene.
The vehicle led officers on a short chase before crashing near 7th Avenue and Broadway.
All four people inside the car were detained. It's unknown if any of them were hurt.
No other information was released.