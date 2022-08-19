PD: Man accused of pulling gun on skateboarder in Gilbert; charges submitted for review

A Gilbert man could be in some legal trouble, as a result of an act caught on a video that has since gone viral.

The video was taken on Aug. 13 at a church near Guadalupe and Lindsay Roads. At the time, the church's parking lot was empty, and three friends were skateboarding at the parking lot when a man got out of his black Tesla car, and pulled out his gun.

"At that moment when he pulled the gun out, I was honestly in shock," said one witness of the incident, who did not want to be identified. "That's why, if you watch the video, I couldn't move right away 'cause in my head, I'm like, ‘is this really happening right now? Did this guy really pull a gun for skateboarding?’"

The witness did capture another angle of the confrontation, with the video showing the man getting out of his car, pulling out a gun quickly, and holding it with two hands as he looks at the skateboarder, and then puts the gun back in his pocket.

The witness said he and his friends were told to leave.

"He went out of his way to mess with us and park right in front of that rail, and basically cause a commotion to give him reason to pull out the gun," said the witness.

Suspect speaks out

Bernardo Aillon

The incident was reported to Gilbert Police the following day, and on Aug. 19, while at the scene of the incident, we spotted a black Tesla driving out of the parking lot. The car was being driven by 68-year-old Bernardo Aillon. Aillon reportedly lives behind the church.

"You were the guy that pulled out a gun on these skateboarders on Saturday, 'cause they were being defiant?" Aillon was asked.

"Defiant when I kept telling him to just leave," Aillon replied. "I was going to go over there [and say] ‘just stop right there. Just go. Leave,’ and you keep going, and they said ‘yes we’re leaving.’"



Aillon said he is not affiliated with the church that is adjacent to the incident scene. He said he just wanted the skateboarders off the property, and went on defense in case things escalated.

"When he was that defiant, I decided to pull out my gun," said Aillon. "Not to shoot him, 'cause I know when to use a gun."

Aillon also said his wife was in the car at the time of the incident.

Police: Potential charges under review

According to a statement released by Gilbert Police officials on Aug. 19, the victim in the incident, as well as Aillon, were interviewed by officers after the incident was reported. Aillon's weapon was also seized and entered into evidence.

"What did Gilbert Police tell you when they took your gun?" Aillon was asked, on Aug. 19.

"That I have a Class 3 Felony," Aillon replied.

"Criminal charges against Bernard Aillon of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds have been referred for review to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office," read a portion of the statement released by Gilbert Police officials. "It is imperative that investigations are thoroughly investigated and documented prior to submitting criminal charges against an accused. The alleged behavior captured in the video is not tolerated in our community."

Aillon, according to Gilbert Police officials, was not arrested in connection with the incident. The charges submitted included possession of a firearm on school grounds because a school for children with autism or related conditions is located in the area where the incident happened.