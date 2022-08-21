Arizona trooper rams into car on Loop 101 to stop wrong-way driver
TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper had to ram into a vehicle on Loop 101 early Sunday morning to stop a wrong-way driver, officials said.
A driver was reportedly impaired while heading southbound down the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near Guadalupe in Tempe.
Officials said an undercover trooper crashed into the wrong-way vehicle in order to stop the driver.
Both the driver and the trooper were hospitalized with minor injuries.