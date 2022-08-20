Woman wanted for robbing multiple Circle K locations in Phoenix at gunpoint

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Silent Witness
Silent Witness: Woman wanted for robbing Phoenix Circle Ks at gunpoint

Phoenix police are looking for a woman accused of robbing multiple Circle K locations in north Phoenix at gunpoint.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for a woman accused of robbing multiple Circle K locations in north Phoenix at gunpoint.

On Aug. 3 and 4, the suspect reportedly visited four Circle Ks and demanded money while pointing a black handgun at the clerks.

Officers say she went to the following locations:

"Investigators believe the same suspect is committing these crimes and are seeking any information regarding these incidents," read a statement from Silent Witness.

The suspect is believed to be a 5'5", 120-pound Hispanic or white woman in her mid-20s with black hair. Her left arm is covered in tattoos, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Image 1 of 2

 

