Elderly Flagstaff couple trapped in home surrounded by mud wall: 'We can't get out'

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 7:41 AM MST until SAT 11:30 AM MST, Pima County
13
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:45 AM MST until SAT 11:45 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:18 AM MST until SAT 11:15 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
until SAT 11:45 AM MST, La Paz County
Flood Warning
from SAT 3:06 AM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 12:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:45 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 12:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:49 AM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST, Graham County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:53 AM MST until SAT 12:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County

Elderly Flagstaff couple trapped in home surrounded by mud wall: 'We can't get out'

By
Published 
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Monsoon 2022: Flagstaff couple stuck in home in the aftermath of flooding

An elderly couple in Flagstaff has been trapped in their home for weeks, as successive rounds of flooding in the area have created a thick wall of mud that is surrounding their home. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - One elderly couple in Flagstaff has been trapped in their home for weeks after nonstop flooding created a thick wall of mud surrounding their home.

Arizona's high country has been hit with severe flooding on a near-regular basis, and the damage has only been made worse because of burn scars left behind by major wildfires like the Museum and Pipeline fires.  

Ruth Sisco and her husband Glenn are in their 80s and have been stuck inside for weeks. The mud is trapping them in, and with each new round of rainfall, the problem is compounding.

"We can't get out," Sisco said.

Friday was the first time the couple left their home in weeks. Mud towering three feet high is blocking their driveway and surrounding their home.

"Our road up to our house, from the gate there, there’s no gravel, anything, we don’t even have a driveway," Sisco said.

The mud has packed down a bit, and they were able to drive on top of some mud on their neighbor's front lawn. But Glenn recently suffered a stroke, and all their neighbors are worried about emergency crew access.

"He needs medical care," said neighbor Cindy Garcia. "And if something was to happen, they couldn’t get back to them."

Garcia has been walking over to deliver food, and the couple's grandchildren have been bringing over their medications, but they say they can't continue to go on like this.

Their neighbors have been trying to help them dig the mud out, but that, too, poses a problem.

"The county put out a letter that says that anything that you do to deviate water flow could affect people downstream and upstream, and financially, you’d be responsible," Garcia said.

But neighbors in the Timberline community just want to help their own while simultaneously dealing with their own problems from the floods.

"It’s just a big change in my life, and then all this happens, and it’s hard," Sisco said.

Continued Coverage

Monsoon 2022: Thousands left without power after Thursday night storm

A storm that blew through the Phoenix area on Thursday night left many families without power in parts of Peoria, as the storm felled power lines. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.






 