Latest monsoon storm knocks down power lines in Peoria; thousands without power

Some residents in Peoria could be without power for "multiple days" after the latest monsoon storm made its way through the area, knocking down power lines.

The downed power lines wiped out electricity to more than 4,000 homes and businesses overnight. The following closures are underway:

83rd Ave / Cactus Rd Intersection

91st Ave from Peoria to Grand Ave.

Cactus Rd from 83rd to 91st Ave

79th Ave from Cactus to Peoria Ave

79th Ave & Columbine Rd

APS emailed Peoria customers affected by the downed power lines, writing that the "power outage may last multiple days."

"Recent violent monsoon activity has caused significant damage to electrical equipment in your area. Our crews are working to clear out the damaged equipment, dig fresh holes, set new poles, and restring wire," APS officials wrote in the email.

A Flood Watch has been issued for most of Arizona, and in the Phoenix area, the warning goes into effect Friday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Schools canceled due to power outage

School has been canceled on Aug. 19 for Cheyenne Elementary, Alta Loma, Peoria Elementary, Peoria High School and all the programs held on its campus.

"The campus does not have air conditioning, lighting or safe access to the school parking lot or buildings," officials said. "We ask that parents please not send their children to school, even once power is restored."

APS says the outages could last for days while crews work to replace the destroyed power lines.

APS outage map: https://outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer/

SRP outage map: https://myaccount.srpnet.com/power/myaccount/outages

Some residents in Peoria could be without power for "multiple days" after the latest monsoon storm made its way through the area, knocking down power lines on Aug. 19. (Danielle Miller)

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Live radar:

Latest forecast:

Latest updates:

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe: