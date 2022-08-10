Another round of high winds, rain, and thunderstorms for Arizona: Live radar, updates

Heavy monsoon rain fell in northern Arizona beginning Wednesday, and the storm later made its way to the Valley.

By evening, Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley, felt winds up to 43 mph, says the National Weather Service. Heavy rain is also reported to be falling over the White Tanks.

APS says it has crews ready to assist with power issues caused by storm damage.

