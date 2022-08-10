Another round of high winds, rain, and thunderstorms for Arizona: Live radar, updates

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:18 PM MST until WED 10:15 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:29 PM MST until WED 10:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 7:41 PM MST until WED 8:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:40 PM MST until WED 10:45 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 7:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County, Pinal County, Yuma County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:38 PM MST until THU 4:30 AM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:26 PM MST until WED 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:18 PM MST until WED 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:32 PM MST until WED 8:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:30 PM MST until WED 9:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:18 PM MST until WED 8:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:57 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:45 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:12 PM MST until THU 1:15 AM MST, Coconino County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 7:20 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:52 PM MDT until WED 10:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 7:45 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Flood Watch
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:37 PM MST until WED 9:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:29 PM MST until WED 9:30 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:27 PM MST until WED 8:30 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:54 PM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:43 PM MST until WED 8:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:39 PM MST until WED 8:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:01 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:41 PM MST until WED 8:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 7:45 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend
Dust Advisory
from WED 7:08 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Yuma County
Dust Advisory
from WED 6:54 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Another round of high winds, rain, and thunderstorms for Arizona: Live radar, updates

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:46PM
Monsoons
Monsoon 2022: New numbers show above-average lightning strikes this season

It's been an above average season in terms of monsoon weather, and the same goes for lightning strikes. FOX 10 Meteorologist Krysta Ortiz has more.

PHOENIX - Heavy monsoon rain fell in northern Arizona beginning Wednesday, and the storm later made its way to the Valley.

By evening, Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley, felt winds up to 43 mph, says the National Weather Service. Heavy rain is also reported to be falling over the White Tanks.

APS says it has crews ready to assist with power issues caused by storm damage.

Get the latest weather updates by downloading the FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Tonto Basin flooding triggered by monsoon storm

Dawson Zoey Garrison shared a video of flooding at Tonto Basin on Aug. 10 as a monsoon storm rolled through.

Live radar:


 

Live updates: