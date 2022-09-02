Queen Creek home destroyed by reported lightning strike, officials say

A reported lightning strike from Thursday night's monsoon storm destroyed a home in the Queen Creek area, fire officials said.

Rural Metro Fire crews were called to a neighborhood near Empire and Hunt Highway for reports of a roof fire caused by a lightning strike at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.

By the time first responders arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames, and the roof had partially collapsed.

Officials say they spent six hours putting out the flames.

SkyFOX video showed a huge home with the off burned away.

The owners were not home when the fire broke out, and no other injuries were reported.

