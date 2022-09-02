Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 4:00 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Queen Creek home destroyed by reported lightning strike, officials say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Lightning strike sets Queen Creek home on fire

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A reported lightning strike from Thursday night's monsoon storm destroyed a home in the Queen Creek area, fire officials said.

Rural Metro Fire crews were called to a neighborhood near Empire and Hunt Highway for reports of a roof fire caused by a lightning strike at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.

By the time first responders arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames, and the roof had partially collapsed.

Officials say they spent six hours putting out the flames.

SkyFOX video showed a huge home with the off burned away.

The owners were not home when the fire broke out, and no other injuries were reported.

Monsoon storms rip through east Valley overnight

Monsoon storms made an appearance in the Queen Creek and San Tan Valley areas late Thursday night, causing widespread damage.

More Arizona headlines