Cottonwood Police K-9 helps officers find 50K fentanyl pills during traffic stop

A Cottonwood Police K-9 helped officers seize thousands of fentanyl pills during a routine traffic stop on Aug. 31, officials said.

Police had pulled over a sedan along Interstate 17 near the McGuireville exit because of a cracked windshield.

"K-9 Otto was deployed to conduct a narcotics-sniff where he alerted on the vehicle," police said in a statement.

A search of the car revealed five large bags of blue M30 pills inside a duffel bag. Police say there were approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills weighing 12 pounds, along with a "usable amount of methamphetamine."

The driver, Carlos Ignacio Urias Meza, was arrested and faces numerous drug-related charges.

Meza is a resident of Phoenix.

