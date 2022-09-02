Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 4:00 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Cottonwood Police K-9 helps officers find 50K fentanyl pills during traffic stop

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Opioid Epidemic
FOX 10 Phoenix
K-9 Otto article

K-9 Otto (Cottonwood Police)

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A Cottonwood Police K-9 helped officers seize thousands of fentanyl pills during a routine traffic stop on Aug. 31, officials said.

Police had pulled over a sedan along Interstate 17 near the McGuireville exit because of a cracked windshield.

"K-9 Otto was deployed to conduct a narcotics-sniff where he alerted on the vehicle," police said in a statement.

A search of the car revealed five large bags of blue M30 pills inside a duffel bag. Police say there were approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills weighing 12 pounds, along with a "usable amount of methamphetamine."

The driver, Carlos Ignacio Urias Meza, was arrested and faces numerous drug-related charges.

Meza is a resident of Phoenix.

More Arizona headlines