I-10 crash in Phoenix leaves 3 critically injured, freeway closed

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are shut down at 16th Street after a crash left three people in critical condition, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Firefighters were called to the freeway at the SR-51 intersection Friday morning and found that two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Two women and a man were hospitalized in critical condition. The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the crash.

All traffic is being forced to exit at 16th Street.

SkyFOX video showed a damaged truck lying in the middle of the freeway.

The scene of a crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix.

