Flagstaff deals with monsoon flooding exacerbated by wildfire burn scars: Here's what you need to know

Since 2022's monsoon season began, parts of Flagstaff have seen multiple rounds of flash flooding as a result of rain falling on burn scars created by wildfires in recent years.

The flash floods have damaged homes and other properties, leaving residents with not only a mess to clean up, but also headaches, as they deal with insurance matters.

Here's what you should know about the flooding.

Why is the area getting flooded so often?

According to a flood risk analysis conducted by the City of Flagstaff in the fall of 2021, the Spruce Wash area, which was impacted by the Museum Fire in 2019, could see flooding from even moderate-sized rain event.

The Museum Fire, according to the National Weather Service, burned in the Dry Lake Hills area, which is located to the north of Flagstaff. The fire was reported in the morning of July 21, 2019, and at one point, the fire was reported one mile to the north of the city. The fire was declared fully contained on Aug. 12, 2019.

City officials say another fire named the Pipeline Fire has also left portions of the area at a high risk for post-wildfire flooding during the monsoon season.

The Pipeline Fire, according to Inciweb, started on July 12, and it burned 26,532 acres of land. A man named Matthew Riser was taken into custody for allegedly lighting toilet paper on fire and placing it under a rock.

According to Flagstaff city officials, the Pipeline Fire burned across much of the same area that was burned during the Schultz Fire in 2010, and impacted a number of area watersheds, including Schultz Creek and the Lenox/Wupatki Trails. City officials also say soil in some areas affected by the Pipeline Fire, such as the Government Tank watershed, was burned severely, which means the soil will act like glass and shed water rapidly, in a condition known as hydrophobic soils.

"If you were to pour a glass of water on [the hydrophobic soil], it would just run off it like you poured it on your kitchen counter," said Lucinda Andreani with the Coconino County Flood Control District, in July 2022.

What does this mean for residents in the area?

For residents living in areas that are at a high risk for flooding as a result of the Pipeline Fire and Museum Fire burn scars, officials say they are strongly encouraged to purchase and maintain flood insurance.

"Flood insurance should be maintained even in those areas where flood mitigation measures have been constructed. Flood insurance remains the only way to address impacts to homes from flooding," city officials wrote.

For areas affected by the Museum Fire burn scar, a siren alert system has been set up in four neighborhoods, which will be activated if the area sees 0.75 inches of rain in 15 minutes, also known as Threshold 3.

In addition, emergency notification alerts will be sent to people living in the following areas affected by the Museum Fire burn scar:

Mt. Elden Estates

Paradise

Grandview

Sunnyside

City officials say emergency notification alerts will be sent to people living in the following areas affected by the Schultz/Pipeline Fire burn scars:

Timberline

Wupatki Trails

Fernwood

Doney Park

Text alerts will also be sent to cell phones registered to addresses in those areas.

"The response to flood warnings is to shelter in place, as has been the protocol since 2019," city officials wrote

In addition, Flagstaff city officials say sandbags can prevent or reduce flood damage to homes.

What are schools doing to mitigate flooding risks?

On Aug. 9, one day before the start of the 2022-2023 school year, officials with the Flagstaff Unified School District held a meeting to update parents on how they will handle road and possibly schools flooding.

Two schools within the FUSD, namely Sechrist Elementary School and Killip Elementary School, are most at risk for flooding. Both are located near a corridor that has already seen multiple rounds of flooding this monsoon season. In fact, Killip had to be closed in August 2021 due to flooding problems.

As for Sechrist, school officials have sent a note to parents of children attending that school, alerting them of the district's plan if a flood event happens while students are at the school.

The school district's superintendent, Mike Penca, said the district's plan for Sechrist Elementary is to shelter in place.

"We really believe that the safest place for our students to be is in that school during that flooding event," said Penca. "We wouldn’t want students released and walking into the neighborhoods that are being impacted by the flood. Obviously, if the highway is closed, our parents aren’t going to be able to get in to pick them up."

How are residents coping with the flooding?

In our previous reports on flooding in the Flagstaff area, residents have talked about how flooding damaged their homes.

"The entire house, the first floor was flooded with six to eight inches of water, along with mud and sediment," said Chase Wilson, in June 2022. "There is about a foot of mud in the garage, so everything downstairs was trashed."

Wilson's property has been flooded six times. In addition to dealing with flood damage, he is also dealing with insurance.

"When the fire first happened -- I was here 12 years ago. I knew that it was going to happen again because when the mountain burned, it flooded. So I called my State Farm rep and I said 'I'm going to need flood insurance.' They said you're not in a flood zone, and I said, 'I know, but we had the fire, and I'm going to need it.' And he said, 'OK, we'll get back to you.' Well, a week went by, and they didn't get back to me," said Wilson, in August 2022. "That following Monday, I called and said, ‘remember how I said I was going to need flood insurance?’ And they were like, ‘yeah?’ ‘Well, my house flooded. It would have been helpful.’"

Wilson identified his State Farm rep as Justin Simons. He said he went Simons, and the homeowner asked the local insurance agent if State Farm could backdate flood insurance, as he has call logs proving he asked for flood insurance two weeks before this monsoon season turned into a nightmare.

"I looked up some Arizona laws saying that there were cases where a flood was caused by a fire, very similar situation. And under Arizona, they had the insurance company that was involved in that case pay for it. So in my claim, I sent them that information. I sent them verification that this was caused by the fire up there, the burn scar, the water, everything the county had," said Wilson.

Wilson said the example he provided was ‘Irrelevant.'

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

