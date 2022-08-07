Monsoon weather to bring more flooding, dust storms to Arizona: Live radar, updates

More severe monsoon weather is on tap across Arizona as high winds, heavy rain and dust are expected to sweep across multiple counties on Sunday.

Storm chances will continue to increase into the coming week, posing a major threat for northern Arizona residents living near burn scars.

"Very strong and gusty winds, blowing dust and localized flooding are expected," read a tweet from the National Weather Service.

The following advisories are active:

Flash Flood Warning

All of these warnings are in Coconino County.

Schultz Pass and Cheshire until 3 p.m.

Mt Elden Estates and Sunnyside until 3:15 p.m.

Doney Park until 3:45 p.m.

Hutchinson Acres and Macann Estates until 4 p.m.

Flood Watch

Gila, Maricopa, Pinal, Yavapai County from 12 p.m. on Aug. 7 to 5 a.m. on Aug. 8

Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz County from 2 p.m. on Aug. 7 to 12 a.m. on Aug. 8

Blowing Dust Advisory

Maricopa, Pima, Pinal County from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 7

Closures

State Route 180 is closed at milepost 217 in Flagstaff because of flooding.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe: