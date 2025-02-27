Arizona family of 8 says peace of mind from free pool fence is priceless

The Brief The Gunnison family won a free pool fence through the Child Crisis Arizona's pool fence safety program. Child Crisis of Arizona says drowning is a leading cause of death for young children in Arizona. The Gunnison family says the fence provides a priceless amount of peace of mind, especially after attending a funeral of a drowning victim for one of their family friends.



As it gets hotter in the Valley, parents have a chance to win a pool fence installed at their home for free.

A family of eight is thankful to receive a free fence through Child Crisis Arizona's pool fence safety program, especially because their youngest kids are 2-year-old twins.

In 2020, the Gunnison family moved into a home with a dive pool.

Getting a fence was always top of mind, but what they didn't know was how expensive a pool fence was going to cost them.

Jayne Gunnison took a shot in the dark and applied for a free pool fence. The shot paid off.

"For starters, I love the new fence," she told FOX 10.

As a mother of six, Jayne Gunnison can breathe a sigh of relief knowing her kids will be safe playing in their backyard.

"We were able to provide this free pool fence to help keep the kids in the home safe. As we know, drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children under the age of four in Arizona," said Caitlin Sageng of Child Crisis Arizona.

The Gunnison family received this free pool fence through Child Crisis Arizona's 4th annual pool safety program, a partnership the nonprofit has with SRP, State Farm, and the 493 Firefighter Foundation.

"So drowning is silent. It's quiet. It's not a big dramatic event. So it can happen very quickly," said Sageng.

"We talk about putting layers of protection up and having a proper barrier is one of the best protections and preventing accidental drownings."

Since purchasing her home in 2020, she's tried to look for affordable swim lessons for her kids.

Getting a fence was her next mission, but with twins on the way, she couldn't afford either.

Then, in 2022, Jayne and her partner had to attend a funeral for a friend's child who accidentally drowned in a pool.

"That is the most devastating funeral you can attend, is to see a child in a small coffin," said Gunnison.

After months of research and learning about Child Crisis Arizona, Jayne applied for the free fence the minute applications opened for a free pool fence and luckily for her, the dedication paid off.

"Peace of mind. Peace of mind is, it's priceless. It is truly priceless. I can open my back door and I can let my kids play," she said.