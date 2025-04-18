Arizona farm donates tens of thousands of eggs to people in need

The Brief Hickman Farms donated 10,000 dozen eggs to St. Mary's Food Bank. The donation was made ahead of the Easter holiday.



For 2025, the Phoenix Easter bunny is trading in his floppy ears for a pair of feathers, so to speak.

What we know:

Ahead of the Easter weekend, the folks at Hickman Family Farms revealed their huge surprise for families in need.

The firm donated over 10,000 dozens of donated eggs to help over 10,000 people.

What they're saying:

Even though their industry has been scrambled through the avian flu and high egg prices, they still wanted to donate something to help their neighbors.\

"You should always make time to help your neighbor, no matter what you are facing," said Sharman Hickman.

Jerry Brown with St. Mary's Food Bank said there are a lot of Phoenix area families who need help. This week alone, 2,000 families came to pick up hams and turkeys for Easter dinner.

"They gave us a call this morning, and even with all the situation surrounding eggs right now, they said 'hey, we got 12 pallets of eggs, 10,000 dozen eggs, and we want to bring them down to make sure families get that," said Brown.

What you can do:

For those who want to help others in need, they can donate to the St. Mary's Food Bank. Every dollar donated provides five meals.

St. Mary's Food Bank

https://www.stmarysfoodbank.org/