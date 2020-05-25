Arizona fire crews responding to 48-acre fire near Buckeye

article

Arizona fire crews are working to contain a 48-acre fire in the Robbins Butte Game Preserve, 6 miles southwest of Buckeye.

The fire, dubbed the Robbins Fire, reportedly started the night of May 24 and has burned into the river bottom.

Heavy smoke is expected due to burning vegetation.

