Arizona firefighters contain 150-acre fire in Pinal County at 75%

State fire crews are responding to a 150-acre brush fire, dubbed the Cottonwood Fire, 13 miles northeast of Florence.

Fire personnel on the ground and in the air are working to contain the flames in the Mineral Mountains. The fire reportedly started the morning of May 23.

As of Sunday morning, the fire is 75% contained.

Officials say the fire is visible from the US 60 in Apache Junction.

The cause is under investigation.

