Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:26 PM MST until FRI 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona firefighter burned while battling commercial fire

By and
Published 
Updated 3:44PM
Gila County
FOX 10 Phoenix

MIAMI, Ariz. - A firefighter was badly burned while battling a fire in Miami.

The Globe Fire Department says three buildings caught on fire at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 24 on Live Oak Street, just off the U.S. 60. The buildings were joined together and are considered to be a total loss.

A Tri-City firefighter suffered burns to 20-30% of his body. He was flown to a Phoenix hospital and is expected to be OK.

Image 1 of 5

  (Tri-City Fire District)

Another firefighter was treated at a hospital for a heat-related illness and released.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire as arson because they say there was no power to the building, or other possible natural causes, like lightning.

The U.S. 60 was shut down in Miami due to the fire, but it has since reopened.

Area where the fire happened: