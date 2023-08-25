Arizona firefighter burned while battling commercial fire

A firefighter was badly burned while battling a fire in Miami.

The Globe Fire Department says three buildings caught on fire at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 24 on Live Oak Street, just off the U.S. 60. The buildings were joined together and are considered to be a total loss.

A Tri-City firefighter suffered burns to 20-30% of his body. He was flown to a Phoenix hospital and is expected to be OK.

Another firefighter was treated at a hospital for a heat-related illness and released.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire as arson because they say there was no power to the building, or other possible natural causes, like lightning.

The U.S. 60 was shut down in Miami due to the fire, but it has since reopened.

Area where the fire happened: