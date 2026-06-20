Arizona fires: Several critical in house blaze; wildfire forces evacuations | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From a large wildfire prompting evacuations and closures near Sedona, to a West Phoenix house fire sending several residents to the hospital in critical condition, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, June 20, 2026.
1. House fire leaves multiple people, including teen girl, critically hurt
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Six people are in critical condition following a house fire in West Phoenix on Saturday morning.
2. 300-acre wildfire near Sedona forces evacuations
A wildfire spanning over 300 acres near Sedona is prompting evacuation orders and highway closures. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen has more on the Pocket Fire just north of a tourist hot-spot this holiday weekend.
3. Fundraiser launched to save old house from getting the boot
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Community preservationists are attempting to raise $3 million to relocate Phoenix's historic Louis Emerson house to save it from demolition.
4. Suspects wanted in West Phoenix burglary
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At least two suspects driving a distinct, lifted Dodge Ram broke into a jewelry store and stole a safe containing jewelry and U.S. currency.
5. 1st community agriculture classes at Arizona farm
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Agritopia in Gilbert is offering its first community agriculture classes at its newly opened education pavilion.
A look at your weather ahead this Father's Day weekend
Phoenix reached 105 degrees, which is 1 degree below the seasonal normal. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on what we can expect ahead of Father's Day.
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