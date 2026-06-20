Arizona fires: Several critical in house blaze; wildfire forces evacuations | Nightly Roundup

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From a large wildfire prompting evacuations and closures near Sedona, to a West Phoenix house fire sending several residents to the hospital in critical condition, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, June 20, 2026.

1. House fire leaves multiple people, including teen girl, critically hurt

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2. 300-acre wildfire near Sedona forces evacuations

3. Fundraiser launched to save old house from getting the boot

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4. Suspects wanted in West Phoenix burglary

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5. 1st community agriculture classes at Arizona farm

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A look at your weather ahead this Father's Day weekend

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