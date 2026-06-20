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Arizona fires: Several critical in house blaze; wildfire forces evacuations | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 20, 2026 5:51 PM MST
Published June 20, 2026 5:51 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From a large wildfire prompting evacuations and closures near Sedona, to a West Phoenix house fire sending several residents to the hospital in critical condition, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, June 20, 2026.

1. House fire leaves multiple people, including teen girl, critically hurt

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6 people in critical condition following West Phoenix house fire
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6 people in critical condition following West Phoenix house fire

Six people are in critical condition following a house fire in West Phoenix on Saturday morning.

2. 300-acre wildfire near Sedona forces evacuations 

Pocket Fire forces evacuations near Sedona, burning 300+ acres
Pocket Fire forces evacuations near Sedona, burning 300+ acres

Pocket Fire forces evacuations near Sedona, burning 300+ acres

A wildfire spanning over 300 acres near Sedona is prompting evacuation orders and highway closures. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen has more on the Pocket Fire just north of a tourist hot-spot this holiday weekend.  

3. Fundraiser launched to save old house from getting the boot

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Advocates launch $3M effort to save historic Downtown Phoenix home
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Advocates launch $3M effort to save historic Downtown Phoenix home

Community preservationists are attempting to raise $3 million to relocate Phoenix's historic Louis Emerson house to save it from demolition.

4. Suspects wanted in West Phoenix burglary

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Phoenix jewelry store burglary: Lifted Dodge Ram sought after safe stolen
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Phoenix jewelry store burglary: Lifted Dodge Ram sought after safe stolen

At least two suspects driving a distinct, lifted Dodge Ram broke into a jewelry store and stole a safe containing jewelry and U.S. currency.

5. 1st community agriculture classes at Arizona farm

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Gilbert farm launches first community classes for agricultural classes
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Gilbert farm launches first community classes for agricultural classes

Agritopia in Gilbert is offering its first community agriculture classes at its newly opened education pavilion.

A look at your weather ahead this Father's Day weekend

Major heat risks return to Arizona after mild Father's Day
Major heat risks return to Arizona after mild Father's Day

Major heat risks return to Arizona after mild Father's Day

Phoenix reached 105 degrees, which is 1 degree below the seasonal normal. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on what we can expect ahead of Father's Day. 

Get the Full Forecast

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