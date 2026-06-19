Arizona weather forecast: Zonal wind flow cools temperatures through Father's Day

The Brief Temperatures and humidity levels in Phoenix are expected to drop ahead of Father's Day weekend following several days of intense heat. A west wind flow will bring mild and dry air into the region, lowering daily highs to 105 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Intense heat is scheduled to return by midweek with an incoming high-pressure system pushing temperatures up to 115 degrees by late next week.



Following several days of heat and humidity, our temperatures will start to fall along with our moisture levels. This change makes for a nicer forecast this Father's Day weekend.

Today and the Weekend:

Expect a high temperature of around 107 degrees on Friday. It will remain sunny and dry with winds picking up a bit in the afternoon. Aside from the breezy conditions, the weather is generally calm around the state. There's a chance for an isolated shower this afternoon in far eastern Arizona. The rest of Arizona remains dry through the weekend.

In Phoenix, the forecast high slumps to 105 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. This Father's Day will begin with a lovely low temperature around 79 degrees. The more mild temperatures are due to a favorable wind flow from the direct west. This flow, known as a zonal flow, helps to transport somewhat more mild and dry air to the state.

Looking Further Ahead:

By next week, high pressure begins to build back up over Arizona. By midweek, the dome will start to strengthen. This will push our forecast highs up to 110 degrees beginning Tuesday and near 115 by late week. It will remain dry in the Valley, but there will be a small increase in humidity by late week and the heightened moisture levels could bring a few showers to the High Country late week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)