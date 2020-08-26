Arizona Gov. Ducey and wife to watch Trump's RNC nomination from White House

article

President Donald Trump is set to accept the formal nomination from Republicans during night four of the Republican National Convention on August 27, and Arizona's Governor and his wife will take a special seat in the White House to watch the moment.

In a news release from Gov. Doug Ducey's office on Aug. 26, it was announced he and his wife Angela will be headed to Washington D.C. to watch Trump formally accept his nomination and give a speech.

Ducey, a Republican, and the president have spent time together this year split between touring the Honeywell facility in Phoenix, a campaign rally, or a roundtable about immigration.