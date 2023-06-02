Arizona Gov. Hobbs announces new grant money for Yuma border sector

The immigrant surge after Title 42 expired never materialized, but that doesn't mean immigration isn't a big issue.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes is happy to see more money on the way to help.

"It’s good to see, you know, Yuma County and the other agencies down there and the government down there needed some help with what’s going on," he said.

Twenty-five million dollars will go to four communities in the Yuma sector, along the southwest border of Arizona – money for high-tech tools, and communication systems. Also, better training, more boots on the ground and the vehicles to get them there.

"Currently, our department only has one detective, so this will add two additional staff and focus on trafficking, drug and additional activities," said Somerton Police Chief Araceli Juarez.

"These types of changes will make a difference, not only allowing law enforcement to do their job tomorrow effectively but also keeping [the] community safe and using taxpayer dollars responsibly," Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs said.

Authorities say drugs and human trafficking can be seen in every corner of the state, and it takes big money to fight back. At the border and beyond.

"I mean, you’re dealing with these transnational multi-billion dollar organizations, and they’re pretty sophisticated," Rhodes said. "And rural parts of the state are starting to see things we’ve never seen before, and we’ve got to be able to respond to it."

Hobbs says since Title 42 was lifted, they've been able to prevent 4,900 street releases, as part of their program. They hope the extra money will help even more.