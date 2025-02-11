Arizona governor proposes 5% pay increase for law enforcement

The Brief Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is proposing a salary increase for law enforcement. She says the pay raise is needed to attract and retain the best officers and troopers in the state.



Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is calling for pay increases for law enforcement.

During her Arizona Promise Tour on February 11, she made the announcement. She was joined by Arizona Department of Public Safety officials to talk about recent drug seizures in the state.

The backstory:

Hobbs says DPS troopers seized nearly 3,000 pounds of narcotics in the last year. That's why the governor says she's proposing a 5% pay increase for law enforcement officers, including DPS troopers and state police.

"Day after day, year after year, these brave individuals have demonstrated a commitment to us, and it's time we show our commitment to them," she said.

Hobbs says this pay raise is necessary in order to attract and retain the best officers and troopers in Arizona.

In January, DPS announced details of the proposed investments included in the governor's executive budget for Fiscal Year 2026, stating "These initiatives aim to enhance the well-being of Arizona residents, improve emergency response capabilities, and bolster public safety statewide."

DPS officials cited key highlights of the proposed budget:

A proposed 5% salary increase for state troopers, totaling $5.9 million.

An increase in uniform allowances for public safety personnel.

Funding to provide two more full-time employees to DPS' Employee Assistance Program.