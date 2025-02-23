Arizona guardswoman recovers after drone attack, and receives Purple Heart

The Brief Arizona guardswoman Sgt. Aneska Holness was badly hurt in a drone attack in Jordan in 2024. She persevered and worked toward recovery, and on the way, she was awarded a Purple Heart. Holness also earned a master's degree while she was recovering.



An Arizona guardswoman is on the road to recovery after surviving a deadly drone attack during a deployment in Jordan in 2024.

It left her with life-long injuries, but she's not letting that get in her way.

What we know:

Sgt. Aneska Holness was just weeks into her deployment in Jordan when the drone strike happened.

"I was sleeping. I was in one of the room's buildings that were hit. It's honestly just waking up to chaos. It was very unexpected. I don't think anyone really thought that would happen while we were there," Holness said. "There's a sense of security and safety that you felt, especially because the base hadn't been hit in over 20-plus years."

She was one of dozens of Arizona service members who were hit in the attack. Dozens were injured, including Holness, but she still found a way to help her friend.

"She was calling out for help and everything else didn't matter in that moment. It was just trying to get to her. "So once I got to her, and we helped her get out, that's when I really understood the scope of what had happened," she said.

Sgt. Aneska Holness

Holness received the Purple Heart for her traumatic brain injuries and hip wounds.

"It was an honor meeting everybody else or some of the soldiers that got that award as well, but I think more than anything, myself included, my family, is just happy I'm still here," Holness said.

Dig deeper:

She's still here, but with more surgeries on the way. She remains focused on her future growth.

While serving, she went to Arizona State University, obtaining an undergrad degree in anthropology. Then, while recovering, she made a choice to go back to school.

"When it came time for me to receive my master's, it was an easy choice," she said.

'I try to focus on the goal'

She attended ASU once again. This time, she earned a master's focusing on cybersecurity. It was a tremendous undertaking while also learning how to walk again and recovering at Fort Bliss.

"I try to focus on the goal," Holness said. "The end goal. That has been a source of motivation for me."

She has plenty of motivation, and a mom and family who couldn't be prouder.

"I think they have seen more than anyone else how hard I've worked for it. Especially after the injuries and having my surgeries done, I still had to work that much harder to be able to focus not just on recovery, but being able to complete with good grades as well, so they're really proud of me and celebrate my accomplishments," Holness said.