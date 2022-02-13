Arizona Humane Society offers mobile vet clinic for low-income pet owners

The Arizona Humane Society helps thousands of animals a year - mostly in their clinics, but as for those in remote areas or local neighborhoods, residents can turn to the Healthy Tails Mobile Vet Clinic.

"We have the capability to do X-rays, dental," said an AHS technician. "We also have the capability for in-house bloodwork, which is great for any type of urgent care. We're able to do wound care, vaccines."

Technicians treat anywhere from dozens to hundreds of pets per day.

"For a vaccine clinic, we say anywhere from 100 to 150 pets in a day," the tech said. "We spay, neuter…anywhere from 40 to 60 cats in a day. For our medical, when we go to San Carlos we see anywhere from 60 to 120 pets."

The Healthy Tails mobile clinic is meant to help low-income residents who may not have the resources or money to visit their facilities.

"We get to go to them and offer to them at a lower cost, and sometimes free," the tech said.

AHS works to have at least one event each week or every couple weeks with the mobile clinic, and they anticipate being able to treat up to 6,000 more pets in low-income communities each year throughout the Valley and beyond.

"We also have a surgery room back here. This is where we perform our [Trap Neuter Release] services on feral cats right now." the technician said. "We're really focused on wellness and vaccines, but we plan to eventually expand to spaying and neutering to the public, and medical services as well."

The Banfield Pet Foundation donated the van to the Humane Society in 2020. Since that time, AHS has operated free vaccine clinics, spay and neutering procedures for feral cats and dozens of medical procedures.

Is there a need for this service in your neighborhood? Reach out to the Arizona Humane Society: https://www.azhumane.org/mobile-clinic/

More Community Cares

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: