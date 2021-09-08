Arizona Humane Society takes in pets displaced by Hurricane Ida

The Arizona Humane Society is stepping up to help pets that have been displaced from Hurricane Ida.

Six staff members from the Arizona Humane Society met with a team from the Louisiana SPCA in Texas to transfer 26 dogs and 14 cats into their care on Sept. 3, shelter officials said.

Louisiana SPCA, which is located in New Orleans, needed assistance after struggling with power outages, fuel shortages and getting access to other critical resources.

After a 22-hour road trip, the pets are now undergoing medical exams in Arizona. AHS says it will soon provide an update on when some of the animals will be up for adoption.

So far, the humane society says it has transferred over 800 pets to safety this year from other natural disasters.

Dogs displaced from Hurricane Ida (Arizona Humane Society)

